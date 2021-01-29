Slow starts continued to plague Red Wing on Thursday when it hosted Albert Lea and surrendered three goals in the first period. Although the game settled down after that opening period, the Wingers were held scoreless so the damage was already done.

Albert Lea scored one more goal in the third period for good measure and closed out the 4-0 victory.

Although the score read as a lopsided game, the shots on goal were fairly even with the Tigers putting 34 pucks on net compared to the Wingers’ 30. Starting in net for the second game this season was Leigha Kitzmann. She stopped 30-of-34 shots for an .882 save percentage — continuing the upward trajectory since her first game.

Red Wing committed four penalties in the game while Albert Lea grabbed a seat in the penalty box only once.

Red Wing, 1-3, is next scheduled to host Owatonna for a rematch on Thursday.