A .946 save percentage will usually win you a hockey game. That’s exactly what Red Wing goalie Dixon Ehlers did on Thursday against Albert Lea, but unfortunately for him and the rest of the Wingers, his counterpart pitched a shutout.

The 2-0 loss to the Tigers marked the third time in five games that Red Wing has been shut out, continuing their offensive woes to begin the season. Adding to the Wingers’ frustration was the six power-play opportunities they had and couldn’t convert on. Meanwhile Red Wing only committed three penalties, but one of the Tigers’ two goals came while having the man advantage.

Both of Albert Lea’s goals came in the third period, the first an even-strength goal nearly four minutes into the period. The second came 11 minutes into the period on a power play.

Ehlers received his third start of the season, making 35-of-37 saves. On the season he has an .894 save percentage. However, since that nine-goal loss in the opener, he is at .936.

Red Wing, 1-3-1, is next scheduled to travel to Owatonna on Thursday.