SOMERSET, Wis.-- The top two seeds in Section 1 squared off in a late regular season girls’ hockey battle Thursday night, Jan. 28, in Somerset and it was the second-seeded St. Croix Valley Fusion who skated away with a 1-0 victory over the Western Wisconsin Stars.

The Stars and Fusion are the top two seeded in a loaded sectional that features three of the top six ranked teams in the state, with fourth-ranked Hudson seeded No. 3.

Western Wisconsin and St. Croix Valley earned first round byes for sectional play while Hudson will open the postseason against sixth-seeded Superior Thursday, Feb. 4, with a chance to advance to a sectional semifinal matchup with the Fusion Tuesday, Feb. 9. Top-seeded Western Wisconsin will host either No. 4 Chippewa Falls or No. 5 Hayward in the other sectional semifinal Feb 9 with the sectional title game set for Saturday, Feb. 13, in River Falls.

Thursday night in Somerset, St. Croix Valley goalie Olivia Dumond stopped all 25 shots she faced and Fusion junior Natalie Roussopoulos scored the only goal of the game to snap Western Wisconsin goalie Lauren Sobczak’s four-game shutout streak in a 1-0 Fusion win.

Roussopoulos’s goal came at the 11:56 mark of the third period and was the first goal scored on Sobczak in a span of 262 minutes, 12 seconds over six games. Juneau Paulsen earned an assist on the game-winner.

Both teams had chances earlier with Ellie Brice bouncing a shot off the crossbar in the first period and Sobczak making some key saves during a Fusion 5-on-3 power play late in the second. Sobczak finished with 18 saves.

Western Wisconsin, now 12-4-0, will wrap up the regular season at Hayward Friday night, Jan. 29, while St. Croix Valley will take a record of 11-6-0 into the postseason.

Earlier in the week Kendall Sundby’s second goal of the game 34 seconds into the second overtime gave the Fusion a 2-1 victory over the Eau Claire/Altoona Stars Tuesday night in Eau Claire.

Sundby scored a power play goal late in the first period, assisted by Makenzie Weiss and Bella Rasmuson, but ECA scored a shorthanded goal early in the third to force overtime. Both teams had five shots on goal in a scoreless first overtime before Sundby scored on the Fusion’s first shot of the second, assisted by Jenna Bergmanis and Jaden Woiwode, to give the Fusion the 2-1 win.

Dumond made 29 saves as the ECA Stars outshot the Fusion 20-26.