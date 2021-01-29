HUDSON, Wis.-- The top-ranked Hudson boys’ hockey team ran its shutout streak to three straight with a lopsided 10-0 victory over River Falls Thursday night, Jan. 28, in River Falls.

The victory came two nights after a 9-0 win at Menomonie and three nights after the Raiders blanked Chippewa Falls 6-0. Hudson, now 16-2-0, will wrap up the regular season against No. 2 ranked University School of Milwaukee (20-2-0) Saturday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m. at Gornick Arena.

Thursday night in River Falls, the Raiders jumped out to a 6-0 lead and outshot the Wildcats 53-8 in a 10-0 win.

Sixteen different Raiders picked up at least one point with Sam Ross and Carter Mears each accounting for two goals. Reese Richardson had a goal and two assists and Nick Jilek and Carson Strapon had a goal and assist each while Hunter Danielson, Alex Pottratz and Noah Flattum each scored once.

Max Giblin picked up three assists and Brecken Meyer and Bryce Handberg each dished out two while Ben Parent, Harrison Ross, Matthew Mauer, Oliver Schroeder, and Brody Dietz each had one.

Braden Meyer earned the shutout in goal for the Raiders while Wildcat goalie Andrew Adermann made 43 saves.

Tuesday night in Menomonie, Sam Ross scored twice, Mears and Handberg had a goal and two assists each, and Parent tallied one goal and one assist in a 9-0 Raider win over the Mustangs. Danielson, Strapon, Brayden Hess, and Harrison Ross contributed one goal apiece and Dietz and Zach Kochendorfer each had two assists while Richardson, Easton Schultz and Max Giblin had one each.

Meyer needed just two saves to record the shutout as the Raiders outshot the Mustangs 51-2.