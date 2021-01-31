HUDSON, Wis. -- A lot happened in the final eight minutes of the second period in Hudson’s regular season finale against University School of Milwaukee Saturday at Gornick Arena Saturday, Jan. 30, and very little of it favored the Raiders.

Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the then-No. 2 ranked Wildcats was just Hudson’s third loss of the season and came after the Raiders had outscored Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and River Falls 25-0 in three consecutive shutouts earlier in the week. They’ll open postseason play as the top seed in their sectional against either No. 8 D.C. Everest or No. 9 Ashland Thursday, Feb. 4, at Gornick Arena.

But first the Raiders have to put what happened in the final eight minutes against USM behind them.

After USM scored the game's first goal at the 8 minute, 28 second mark of the second period, Zach Kochendorfer knocked home the rebound of a Brody Dietz shot during a Raider powerplay to tie the score less than a minute later. But USM scored twice in a 12-second span to take a 3-1 lead with 4:42 left.

Hudson appeared to cut the gap in half when Sam Ross’ centering pass deflected off Matthew Mauer’s skate and into the net with 3:39 remaining, but the referee on the spot immediately waved off the goal, ruling instead that Mauer had intentionally kicked the puck into the net.

USM would go on to score two more goals in the final 2:26 of the period to account for all the scoring in the second-ranked Wildcats’ 5-1 victory over then-No. 1 ranked Hudson.

All six goals came in the final 8:32 of the second period. Hudson went on to outshoot USM 32-18 with Raider goalie Alex Ripplinger finishing with 13 saves.

Two nights earlier the Raiders ran their shutout streak to three straight with a lopsided 10-0 victory over River Falls Thursday night, Jan. 28, in River Falls.

The victory came two nights after a 9-0 win at Menomonie and three nights after the Raiders blanked Chippewa Falls 6-0. Hudson jumped out to a 6-0 lead and outshot the Wildcats 53-8.

Sixteen different Raiders picked up at least one point with Sam Ross and Carter Mears each accounting for two goals. Reese Richardson had a goal and two assists and Nick Jilek and Carson Strapon had a goal and assist each while Hunter Danielson, Alex Pottratz and Noah Flattum each scored once.

Max Giblin picked up three assists and Brecken Meyer and Bryce Handberg each dished out two while Ben Parent, Harrison Ross, Matthew Mauer, Oliver Schroeder, and Brody Dietz each had one.

Braden Meyer earned the shutout in goal for the Raiders while Wildcat goalie Andrew Adermann made 43 saves.

Tuesday night in Menomonie, Sam Ross scored twice, Mears and Handberg had a goal and two assists each, and Parent tallied one goal and one assist in a 9-0 Raider win over the Mustangs. Danielson, Strapon, Brayden Hess, and Harrison Ross contributed one goal apiece and Dietz and Zach Kochendorfer each had two assists while Richardson, Easton Schultz and Max Giblin had one each.

Meyer needed just two saves to record the shutout as the Raiders outshot the Mustangs 51-2.

Wildcats top Black River Falls

River Falls scored a season-high six goals and Landon Wilkens made 37 saves as the Wildcats picked up their first win of the season with a 6-1 victory at Black River Falls Monday, Jan. 25.

Tye Kusilek had two goals, Jackson Edelman and Austin Harer had a goal and an assist each, and Cole Evavold and Wyatt Bell each scored once as the Cats scored three goals in the second period and two more in the third to put the game away. Bryce Stacy and Teddy Norman contributed an assist apiece while Wilkens made 17 of his 38 saves in the third period.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats will open postseason play at No. 2 Somerset in a Division 2 sectional quarterfinal Thursday, Feb. 4, in Somerset. The Wildcats are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Spartans in their regular season finale Friday night, Jan. 29.