HUDSON, Wis.-- A lot happened in the final eight minutes of the second period in Hudson’s regular season finale against University School of Milwaukee Saturday at Gornick Arena, and very little of it favored the Raiders.

After USM scored the first goal of the game at the 8 minute, 28 second mark of the second, Zach Kochendorfer knocked home the rebound of a Brody Dietz shot during a Raider power play to tie the score less than a minute later. But USM scored twice in a 12-second span to take a 3-1 lead with 4:42 left.

Hudson appeared to cut the gap in half when Sam Ross’ centering pass deflected off Matthew Mauer’s skate and into the net with 3:39 remaining, but the referee on the spot immediately waived off the goal, ruling instead that Mauer had intentionally kicked the puck into the net.

USM would go on to score two more goals in the final 2:26 of the period to account for all the scoring in the second-ranked Wildcats’ 5-1 victory over the No. 1 ranked Raiders.

All six goals in the game came in the final 8:32 of the second period. Hudson went on to outshoot USM 32-18 with Raider goalie Alex Ripplinger finishing with 13 saves.

The loss was just the third of the season for Hudson, second in-state, and leaves them with a final regular season record of 16-3-0, while USM improved to 21-2-0.

The Raiders are the No. 1 seed in Section 1 for the WIAA postseason and will open the playoffs against either No. 8 D.C. Everest or No. 9 Ashland Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:15 p.m. at Gornick Arena. DCE and Ashland will meet Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Schofield.