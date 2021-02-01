HUDSON, Wis. -- The fourth-ranked Hudson girls’ hockey team will take a two-game losing streak into the postseason after a 6-2 loss to Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Monday, Jan. 25, and a 3-1 loss to Eau Claire/Altoona Friday, Jan. 30.

The Raiders, 9-5-0 overall, are the No. 3 seed for the WIAA sectional and will host sixth-seeded Superior at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Gornick Arena. A win would send them to the sectional semifinal against the second-seeded St. Croix Valley Fusion Tuesday, Feb. 9, in River Falls.

Last Monday in Menomonie, Nikki Olund scored both Raiders goals in a 6-2 loss to Chippewa Falls/Menomonie. The loss came three nights after the Raiders had defeated the Sabres 5-2 at home.

Olund’s first goal of the game came at the 9:44 mark of the first period, assisted by Hattie Carr and Aubrey Ross, to tie the score 1-1.

The Sabers led 3-1 before Olund cut the gap in half at the 15:01 mark of the second period with another assist from Carr. But Chippewa Falls/Menomonie scored three goals in the third period to post the 6-2 win.

Hudson goalie Amelia Halunen finished with 13 saves as the Raiders outshot the Sabers 28-19.

Friday night in Eau Claire, Olund scored an unassisted goal early in the third period to cut the Stars lead to 2-1 but that’s as close as the Raiders could get in a 3-1 loss. Halunen and Catterrina Donna combined to make 27 saves as Hudson outshot Eau Claire 32-30.