New Richmond clinched the Middle Border Conference boys’ hockey title with a 3-2 victory over Amery Friday night, Jan. 29, while Somerset’s 6-3 win over Amery earlier in the week gave head coach Dan Gilkerson his 100th win with the Spartans.

Both teams will open the WIAA postseason at home this week. New Richmond received the No. 3 seed in Division 2, Section 1 and will host No. 6 Medford Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. while Somerset earned the No. 2 seed in Section 3 and will host No. 7 River Falls.

Tigers win MBC in final season

New Richmond only won one of its three games last week, but its 3-2 overtime victory over Amery Friday gave the Tigers a conference title in their final season in the MBC. All New Richmond teams will move to the Big Rivers Conference beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

Caden McDonald’s third goal of the game, 6 minutes, 15 seconds into overtime, gave the Tigers a final conference record of 7-2 and the championship.

McDonald scored twice in the first period to stake New Richmond to a 2-0 lead. Charlie Boe and Brock Unger assisted on the first goal at the 12:31 mark while Reece Hubmer earned an assist on the second.

Amery scored two goals in the second period to tie things up, and after a scoreless third period McDonald finished off his hat trick with an assist from Brayden Cunningham.

New Richmond goalie Blake Milton finished with 28 saves as the Tigers outshot the Warriors 40-30.

The Tigers opened the week with a 2-0 loss at Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday, Jan. 26, before a 7-1 nonconference loss at Eau Claire Memorial Thursday, Jan. 28. Unger accounted for the lone goal in the loss at Memorial while Milton 22 saves against the Blackhawks and 28 against the Old Abes.

Spartans close week with 2 wins

After Somerset got coach Dan Gilkerson his 100th victory with a 6-3 win at Amery Tuesday, Jan. 26, they gave him win No. 101 with a 2-0 shutout of River Falls Friday, Jan. 29, at home.

Antonio Gomez scored five of the Spartans’ six goals Tuesday at Amery while Abe Sirek had a goal and an assist. Owen McDonough dished out three assists and Malachy Driscoll and Kieran DeFoe had two each while AJ Simpkins, Nick Meyer and Brock Sawicki had one each.

Kaleb Bents made 21 saves in goal as the Spartans outshot the Warriors 29-24.

Bents stopped all 17 shots he faced and Sawicki and Gomez scored third-period goals in a 2-0 victory over River Falls Friday night. Simpkins, Sirek and McDonough had an assist each in the win.