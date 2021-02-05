HUDSON, Wis.-- Superior scored first, but it was all Hudson after that in a WIAA girls’ hockey sectional quarterfinal Thursday night, Feb. 4, in Hudson.

The Raiders scored eight unanswered goals in an 8-1 victory over the Spartans to advance to face the St. Croix Valley Fusion in a sectional semifinal game Tuesday, Feb. 9, in RIver Falls. It will be the fourth meeting between the third-seeded Raiders and No. 2 Fusion with St. Croix Valley holding a 2-1 edge during the regular season.

The top-seeded Western Wisconsin Stars will await the winner of Friday’s night’s game between No. 4 Chippewas Falls/Menomonie and No. 5 Hayward and host the other semifinal Tuesday night. The sectional championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, at Wildcat Centre in River Falls.

After falling behind 1-0 Thursday night against Superior, Hudson scored twice in just over two minutes to take the lead for good. Maddy Mielke tied it with an unassisted goal at the 5 minutes, 14 second mark of the first period before Nikki Olund scored the first of her two goals at 7:24, assisted by Carly Teersteg, to give Hudson a 2-1 lead.

Avery Johnson and Taylor Halverson tacked on goals before the end of the period to make it a 4-1 game after one, and Halverson and Olund both scored their second goals of the game in the second period, Halverson’s on the power play, to widen the gap to 6-1. Tersteeg and Camryn Robson added third period goals to make the final 8-1.

Leah Parker had three assists in the win and Averie Martin had two while Halverson, Bayley Glasspoole, and Denman Rode had one each. Hudson goalie Amelia Halunen finished with 17 saves as the Raiders outshot the Spartans, 29-18.