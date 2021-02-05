SOMERSET, Wis.-- Somerset took its first step toward a repeat trip to the WIAA State Boys Hockey Tournament with a 5-2 victory over River Falls in a Division 2 sectional quarterfinal game Thursday night, Feb. 4, in Somerset.

The second-seeded Spartans will host either No. 3 Menomonie or No. 6 Black River Falls in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Thursday night against River Falls, Kieran DeFoe gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game before the Wildcats tied it on a goal by Cole Evavold midway through the period, but Somerset went into the first break with a 2-1 lead following a goal by Antonio Gomez at the 10:21 mark.

AJ Smpkins scored the only goal of the second period to make it a 3-1 game and the Wildcats got a shorthanded goal from Wyatt Bell 5:11 into the third to pull within one but Somerset closed the game with a power play goal by Noah Bailey and Gomez’s second goal to make the final 5-2.

Brock Sawicki assisted on four of the Spartans’ five goals while Simpkins, DeFoe, Owen McDonough and Malachy Driscoll had one each.

Jackson Edelman assisted on the Wildcat’s first goal by Evavold and Dylan Rach assisted on Bell’s shorthanded tally.

River Falls goalie Andrew Adermann finished with 29 saves and Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents made 13 as the Spartans outshot the Wildcats 34-15.