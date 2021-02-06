HUDSON, Wis.-- It took the top-seeded Hudson’s boys’ hockey team nearly 11 minutes to score its first goal in its WIAA Division 1 sectional quarterfinal game against No. 8 D.C. Everest Friday, Feb. 5, at Gornick Arena. After that, they averaged a goal about every three-and-a-half minutes. And that includes nearly minutes of running time.

Hudson took care of D.C. Everest 13-0 to advance to host a sectional semifinal game against Big Rivers Conference rival and fifth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, Feb. 9. The Raiders swept the Old Abes 6-0 and 5-4 during the regular season. No. 2 Chippewa Falls and No. 3 Stevens Point will square off in the other semifinal with the sectional title game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, at Marathon Park Ice Arena in Wausau.

Friday night Hudson dominated DCE from the start but didn’t find the back of the net until the 10:42 mark of the first period, courtesy of Carson Strapon with assists from Carter Mears and Harrison Ross.

Easton Schultz followed with a goal three minutes later and Alex Pottratz scored 22 seconds after that and the Raiders were off to the races after Brody Dietz scored with just over a minute remaining in the period to give them a 4-0 lead.

Hudson went on to score four more times in the second period, instituting a running clock on Dietz’s second goal of the game 2:24 into the period, and five more in the third to make the final 13-0.

Ten different Raiders scored goals in the game, with Dietz, Schultz and Pottratz accounting for two each. Strapon, Ross, Mears, Hunter Danielson, Matthew Mauer, Bryce Hanberg and Mason Reese scored one goal each while Mears and Max Giblin had three assists each, Schultz, Strapon and Zach Kochendorfer each had two, and Dietz, Ross, Mauer, Baker, Handberg, Reese Richardson, Brecken Meyer, Sam Ross, Ben Parent and Oliver Schroeder earned one apiece.

Alex Ripplinger and Braden Meyer split time in goal and made two saves each as the Raiders outshot the Evergreens 52-4.