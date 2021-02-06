NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- New Richmond scored six goals in the first period and never looked back in an 11-0 victory over Medford in a WIAA Division 2 sectional quarterfinal game Friday night, Feb. 5, in New Richmond.

Ryder Flatten sent a shot through traffic 1 minute, 16 seconds into the game and the Tigers scored five goals in the final seven minutes of the period to break the game open. New Richmond scored three more goals during running time in the second period and twice in the third while outshooting the Raiders 57-10.

Flatten was one of four Tigers with two goals in the win along with Tucker Erickson, Caden McDonald and Brock Unger. Both Erickson goals came in the first period while McDonald and Unger also dished out two assists each to register four point games.

Reece Hubmer contributed a goal and two assists and Trenton Dorenbush and Catcher Langeness had a goal apiece while Easton Schmit and Ben Hahn earned two assists each and Flatten, Tucker Erickson, Mason Erickson, Brayden Cunningham, Matthew Unger and Kadyn Campeau all had one.

Blake Milton started in goal and stopped all five shots he faced in the first period before Marcus Stock made five saves over the final two periods.

The third-seeded Tigers advance to face No. 2 Superior in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Superior. Top-seeded Rice Lake and No. 4 Hayward will meet in the other semifinal with the sectional title game scheduled for Friday night, Feb. 12, in Rice Lake.