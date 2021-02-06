New Richmond scored six goals in the first period and never looked back in an 11-0 victory over Medford in a WIAA Division 2 sectional quarterfinal game Friday night, Feb. 5, in New Richmond, while Somerset took its first step toward a repeat trip to state with a 5-2 victory over River Falls one night earlier at home.

Friday night in New Richmond, Ryder Flatten sent a shot through traffic 1 minute, 16 seconds into the game and the Tigers scored five goals in the final seven minutes of the period to break the game open. New Richmond scored three more goals during running time in the second period and twice in the third while outshooting the Raiders 57-10.

Flatten was one of four Tigers with two goals in the win along with Tucker Erickson, Caden McDonald and Brock Unger. Both Erickson goals came in the first period while McDonald and Unger also dished out two assists each to register four point games.

Reece Hubmer contributed a goal and two assists and Trenton Dorenbush and Catcher Langeness had a goal apiece while Easton Schmit and Ben Hahn earned two assists each and Flatten, Tucker Erickson, Mason Erickson, Brayden Cunningham, Matthew Unger and Kadyn Campeau all had one.

Blake Milton started in goal and stopped all five shots he faced in the first period before Marcus Stock made five saves over the final two periods.

The third-seeded Tigers advanced to face No. 2 Superior in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Superior. Top-seeded Rice Lake and No. 4 Hayward will meet in the other semifinal with the sectional title game scheduled for Friday night, Feb. 12, in Rice Lake.

Spartans pull away from River Falls

Last Thursday night in Somerset, Kieran DeFoe gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game before the Wildcats tied it on a goal by Cole Evavold midway through the period. But Somerset went into the first break with a 2-1 lead following a goal by Antonio Gomez at the 10:21 mark.

AJ Smpkins scored the only goal of the second period to make it a 3-1 game and the Wildcats got a shorthanded goal from Wyatt Bell 5:11 into the third to pull within one but Somerset closed the game with a power play goal by Noah Bailey and Gomez’s second goal to make the final 5-2.

Brock Sawicki assisted on four of the Spartans’ five goals while Simpkins, DeFoe, Owen McDonough and Malachy Driscoll had one each.

Jackson Edelman assisted on the Wildcat’s first goal by Evavold and Dylan Rach assisted on Bell’s shorthanded tally.

River Falls goalie Andrew Adermann finished with 29 saves and Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents made 13 as the Spartans outshot the Wildcats 34-15.

The second-seeded Spartans hosted No. 3 Menomonie in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 9 with the winner earning a spot in the sectional title game against either No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville or No. 5 Altoona Friday night, Feb. 12, in Baldwin.