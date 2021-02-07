There was some good news and some bad for Red Wing after its weekend matchup with Mankato West. The good: Red Wing broke its seven-period scoreless drought when Tristen Peterson buried a shot while on the power play. The bad: Red Wing extended its losing streak to three games as it fell 6-2 on Saturday.

Mankato West jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period that was quickly erased just 26 seconds into the second period on Peterson’s power-play goal assisted by Aiden Borgen. From there however, Mankato West went on a five-goal tear to build a 6-1 lead by the midway point of the third period.

With 1:45 left to play Hayden Zylka picked up Red Wing’s second goal of the night, assisted by Sam Delain.

Calyn Blue started in net for Red Wing and made 27-of-33 saves.

Red Wing, 1-4-1, is next scheduled to travel to Simley on Tuesday.