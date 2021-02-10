Red Wing traveled to Simley on Tuesday for a rare nonconference game. The Wingers were looking to put an end to a three-game skid but were unable to do so, losing 3-1.

Red Wing entered the third period with a chance to steal the game after being outshot 30-13 through two periods, yet holding a 1-0 lead. Their luck appeared to have run out in the third however, as Simley tallied three goals — two on power plays, to close out the 3-1 victory.

Evan Petersmeyer scored the first goal of the game six minutes into the second period on an unassisted goal. Red Wing’s 1-0 lead held for the first nine minutes of the third period too, but then in the span of three-and-a-half minutes, everything unraveled.

Simley scored back-to-back power-play goals and then capped it off with an even-strength goal before the Wingers could catch their breath. Just as problematic as the three goals allowed, were the five six penalties committed by Red Wing in the third period as frustration mounted.

If Red Wing is looking for a silver lining after the game, it can be found in net. Despite surrendering three goals in the third period, Dixon Ehlers posted a fantastic .935 save percentage, stopping 43-of-46 shots faced.

Red Wing, 1-5-1, will return home Thursday to face Rochester Mayo.