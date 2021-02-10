Hudson and Somerset moved one step closer to state while New Richmond saw its season end in a one-goal loss to Superior in boys’ hockey sectional semifinal action Tuesday night, Feb. 9.

Hudson defeated Eau Claire Memorial 5-1 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal in Hudson, and Somerset topped Menomonie 6-1 in a Division 2 semifinal on their home ice while New Richmond dropped a 4-3 decision to Superior in a Division 2 game in Spooner.

Big second period lifts Hudson past ECM

Top-seeded Hudson scored three goals in the second period to snap a tie game and go on to beat No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial for the third time this season, 5-2, in their Division 1, Section 1 semifinal at Gornick Arena Thursday night.

The Raiders scored the only goal of the first period when Zach Kochendorfer gathered up a rebound of a Sam Ross shot and slid the puck to teammate Brody Dietz for a power play goal at the 15:44 mark.

Eau Claire Memorial scored 22 seconds in the second period to tie the score but Kochendorfer and Alex Pottratz struck two minutes apart to give the Raiders a 3-1 lead. Kochendorfer’s goal came at the 4:11 mark with assists from Ben Parent and Ross, while Pottratz scored at 6:11 with Hunter Danielson and Max Giblin assisting.

Ross tallied a power play goal with assists from Matthew Mauer and Kochendorfer with just under three minutes remaining in the second period to make it a 4-1 game before Mauer added an empty-netter late in the third to make the final 5-1. Ross and Giblin picked up assists.

Hudson goalie Alex Ripplinger finished with 16 saves as the Raiders outshot the Old Abes 23-17.

The Raiders, now 16-3-0, will face No. 2 seed Chippewa Falls (9-7-1) in the sectional final Saturday, Feb. 13, at Marathon Park in Wausau for a berth in next week’s Division 1 state tournament. Chippewa Falls defeated No. 3 Stevens Point 6-3 in their semifinal matchup.

Somerset seeking return trip to state

Second-seeded Somerset scored the first three goals of the game, and the last three goals, against No. 3 Menomonie Tuesday night in their Division 2, Section 3 semifinal for a 6-1 victory over the Mustangs to move one win closer to making their second straight state tournament appearance.

AJ Simpkins and Antonio Gomez scored 38 seconds apart in the first period to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead with Simpkins scoring at the 10:42 mark, assisted by Gomez, and Gomez scoring unassisted at 11:20.

Brock Sawicki’s power play goal 4:53 into the second period with an assist from Owen McDonough made it a 3-0 game before Menomonie got on the board at the 10:02 mark.

Simpkins scored just over a minute later off an assist from Malachy Dricsoll and Gomez netted a power play goal with 1:08 remaining in the period, assisted by Noah Bailey and Simpkins, to extend the Spartans’ lead to 5-1 after two.

Michael Shannon accounted for the only goal of the third period with 2:42 remaining, assisted by Simpkins, to make the final 6-1.

Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents finished with 32 saves as the Spartans outshot the Mustangs, 46-33.

Somerset, now 12-11-2, will take on No. 5 seed Altoona (8-11-0), who upset top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville 7-6 in overtime in Thursday night’s other semifinal, for a berth in the Division 2 state tournament Friday night, Feb. 12, in Baldwin.

Tigers can’t hold on against Superior

Third-seeded New Richmond held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in its Division 2, Section 1 semifinal against No. 2 Superior but couldn’t hold on in a 4-3 loss to the Spartans Tuesday night in Spooner.

Reece Hubmer scored the only goal of the first period to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead but Superior tallied a shorthanded goal 50 seconds into the second period to knot the score.

The Tigers responded with a power play goal by Mason Erickson at the 3:44 mark of the second period but the Spartans made it a 2-2 game after two before striking twice in the first 1:24 of the third period to open up a 4-2 lead.

Hubmer scored his second goal of the game on the power play midway through the third but that’s as close as the Tigers could get in a 4-3 loss.

Ryder Flatten earned two assists in the loss and Andrew Glocke and Brock Unger had one each while Blake Milton finished with 22 saves as Superior outshot New Richmond 26-24.

The Tigers’ season ends with a record of 11-5-0 while Superior improved to 7-5-0 and will face top-seeded Rice Lake in the Section 3 title game Friday night, Feb. 12, in Rice Lake.