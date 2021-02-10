A quirk goal and an unlucky bounce worked against the top-seeded Western Wisconsin Stars in their 3-2 loss to fourth-seeded Chippewa Falls/Menomonie in one girls’ hockey sectional semifinal Tuesday night, Feb. 9, in Somerset, while the No. 2 St. Croix Valley Fusion shut out third-seeded Hudson, 3-0, in River Falls in the other to set up a matchup between the Sabers and the Fusion Saturday, Feb. 13, in River Falls for a berth in next week’s state tournament.

Unlucky breaks end Stars’ season

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie was awarded a goal after the first period ended that tied the score, 1-1, then got the go-ahead goal when a centering pass from behind the net ricocheted off a Western Wisconsin defender, and held on to stun the top-seeded Stars, 3-2, in Somerset.

After Alise Wiehl gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 1 minute, 19 seconds into the game, a shot by the Sabers was ruled a goal by one official and waved off by another with 1:32 remaining in the period, seemingly preserving Western Wisconsin’s one goal lead. But after the period ended the officials talked it over and awarded Chippewa Falls/Menomonie the goal to tie the score, 1-1, and ordered the final 1:32 of the first period to be replayed at the start of the second.

The Stars went on to outshoot the Sabers 16-8 in the second period but it was the Sabers who scored the only goal off a deflection of a centering pass from behind the net.

After Chippewa Falls/Menomonie extended its lead to 3-1 at the 12:15 mark of the third, Wiehl scored her second goal with 1:27 remaining, off an assist from Ellie Brice, but that’s as close as Western Wisconsin could get.

The loss ended the Stars’ season with a record of 13-4-0 while Chippewa Falls/Menomonie improved to 9-6-1.

Fusion blank Hudson to advance

Kendall Sundby scored twice and Tyann Mittl had a shorthanded goal while Olivia Dumond stopped all 21 shots she faced as the St. Croix Valley Fusion shut out Hudson 3-0 in the other sectional semifinal Thursday night in River Falls.

Sundby had a hand in all three Fusion goals, opening the scoring at the 15:24 mark of the first period, with assists from Makenzie Weiss and Kiara Therriault, before assisting on Mittl’s shorthanded tally at the 11:04 mark of the second. She added an unassisted empty-netter with 34 seconds remaining to make the final 3-0.

Amelia Halunen started in net for Hudson and stopped 11 of 13 shots in just over 28 minutes of action before Catterina Donna stopped all 10 shots she faced the rest of the way.

The win was the second in four games against Hudson this season and moved them to 11-6-0 overall while Hudson’s season ended with a record of 9-5-0.

Saturday’s sectional final between St. Croix Valley and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie is set for 2 p.m. at Wildcat Centre in River Falls.