BALDWIN, Wis.-- Somerset junior Noah Bailey’s goal with 1 minute, 57 seconds remaining lifted the second-seeded Spartans to a 2-1 victory over fifth-seeded Regis-Altoona-McDonell in a boys’ Division 2 hockey sectional final Friday night, Feb. 12, to send the Spartans to the WIAA State Tournament for the second straight season.

Bailey’s goal from just inside the blue line came after the Spartans and RAM had traded goals late in the first period and played the next 34 minutes tied 1-1.

Somerset struck first when Owen McDonough squeezed the puck inside the right post on a wraparound with 2:49 remaining in the first period. RAM tied it just over a minute later but the Spartans killed off back-to-back penalties late in the second period and neither team was able to find the back of the net until Bailey’s game winner with 1:57 on the clock.

Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents was stellar in net, stopping 41 shots as RAM outshot the Spartans 42-37.

Somerset advances to its second-ever Division 2 state tournament, which will have a different look and feel than past years due to COVID. Instead of a two-day tournament at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, this year’s semifinals will be played Thursday, Feb. 18 at the home of the higher seed with the championship game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids.

Somerset and Superior, 3-2 winners over Rice Lake Friday night, will make up half of the state tournament field. Lakeland and Rhinelander will meet in another sectional final Saturday, Feb. 13 and defending state champion St. Mary’s Spring and Oregon will play in the other to determine the two remaining spots.

Seedings for the state tournament will be announced Sunday, Feb. 14.