WAUSAU, Wis.-- Hudson scored three power play goals before icing the game with an empty-netter in a 4-2 victory over Chippewa Falls in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final Saturday afternoon in Wausau.

The win sends Hudson to the WIAA State Tournament for the 11th time in program history and fifth time in the last six seasons.

After Chippewa Falls was whistled for a penalty a minute into the game Zach Kochendorfer made them pay 21 seconds with an assist from Oliver Schroeder to give the Raiders a quick 1-0 lead.

Another Chippewa penalty at the three minute mark resulted in an Alex Pottratz power play goal and just like that the Raiders were up 2-0. Matthew Mauer and Brody Dietz earned assists on the score.

Carter Mears scored Hudson’s third power play goal five minutes into the second period with an assist from Hunter Danielson before Chippewa Falls made it a 3-1 game after two.

A Cardinal goal 6:07 into the third period tightened things up, but Mauer sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining to make the final 4-2.

The Raiders, now 18-3-0, will await the results of the other three state sectionals to find out if they will host a state semifinal game Thursday, Feb. 18. The top two seeds in the four-team state tournament field will host semifinal games with the championship game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m. at South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids.