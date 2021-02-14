RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The St. Croix Valley Fusion were forced to play catch-up against the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers Saturday afternoon in River Falls. And it didn’t work.

After the Sabers jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead in their girls’ hockey sectional final at Wildcat Centre, the second-seeded Fusion pulled to within a goal on three separate occasions. But that’s as close as they could get as the fourth-seeded Sabers pulled away for a 7-4 victory to advance to this week’s WIAA State Tournament.

It was the second straight upset in the sectional round for the Sabers, who knocked off the top-seeded Western Wisconsin Stars in the sectional semifinals.

Trailing 2-0 after one, Kendall Sundby put the Fusion on the board with a power play goal one minute into the second period with assists from Makenzie Weiss and Jaden Woiwode.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie led 3-1 later in the period when Sundby struck again, tucking in her own rebound at the 11:59 mark to make it a 3-2 game.

The Sabers answered with a goal less than two minutes later but the Fusion came right when Jenna Bergmanis’ shot from the point found the back of the net to make it a 4-3 game after two.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie scored twice in the first half of the third period to extend their lead to 6-3 but Bergmanis gave the Fusion a chance with her second goal of the game, with an assist from Woiwode on the power play, with just under seven minutes remaining.

The Sabers went on to ice the game with a breakaway goal with just under four minutes remaining and added an empty-netter with 24 seconds left to make the final 7-4.

St. Croix Valley goalie Olivia Dumond finished with 15 saves as the Fusion outshot the Sabers 32-21.

The Fusion ended their season with a record of 12-7-0 while the Sabers improved to 11-6-1 heading into this week’s state tournament.