Red Wing played with fire Saturday afternoon as they continued to hang around with Mankato East for nearly two whole periods before finally getting burned en route to a 6-1 defeat.

If you were to look only at the scoreboard, the first 29 minutes of play looked innocent enough — the teams were locked up at 1-1 up until that point. The first goal came from Mankato East five minutes into the first period. The second was a response goal by Red Wing’s Allison Roe seven minutes into the second period. Roe’s goal was assisted by Scout Copeland. However, the underlying numbers told a different story.

In the first two periods combined, the Wingers totaled nine shots on goal. Meanwhile Mankato East peppered Red Wing goalie Leigha Kitzmann with 36 shots in that same span. Although Kitzmann limited the Cougars to just one goal for most of that time, the goals were bound to start coming in at some point.

That point was one minute, 42 seconds left in the second period. Then, the Cougars scored another goal just 38 seconds later and were suddenly up 3-1 heading into the third period. In the final period of play, Mankato East put three more pucks in the net.

In total, Red Wing was outshot 55-13. The Wingers also committed five penalties to Mankato East’s one. Roe’s goal was her fifth of the season — the most of any Winger. Copeland’s assist was her second of the season.

Red Wing, 1-5, is next scheduled to travel to Northfield on Thursday.