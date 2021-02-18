Western Wisconsin Stars’ senior forward Ellie Brice and Hudson senior forward Nikki Olund lead a list of 11 area players named to 2020-21 Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State teams. Both earned spots on the GWHCA All-State First team.

Forwards Erin Huerta of the Western Wisconsin Stars and Tyan Mittl of the St. Croix Valley Fusion, defenseman Jenna Bergmanis of the Fusion, and goalie Lauren Sobczak of the Stars earned second team honors while St. Croix Valley’s Juneau Paulson, Jaden Woiwode and Kendall Sundby, and Hudson’s Avery Johnson and Amelia Halunen, received honorable mention.

Brice tallied 29 goals and 13 assists for 42 points during the regular season, the third highest total in the state, while Olund’s 32 points (19 goals, 13 assists) was sixth best. Huerta also finished in the top 10 in scoring with 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points.

Sobczak posted a record of 11-3 with four shutouts, a 1.17 goals against average and a .946 saves percentage for the Stars during the regular season. All four of the sophomore’s shutouts came in consecutive games during a stretch of 262 minutes, 12 seconds over six games during which she didn’t allow a goal.

St. Croix Valley senior Mittl finished with seven goals and 11 assists in 16 regular season games for the Fusion while senior teammate Bergamis had 10 goals and five assists from her blue line position. Fellow defenseman Sundby accounted for 12 goals and eight assists as a freshman.

Halunen was 6-3 with a 2.32 goals against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts in goal for Hudson while senior classmate Johnson had a goal and seven assists from her position on defense.

St. Croix Valley coach Matt Cranston was named the GWHCA District 1 Co-Coach of the Year.

Brice Ms. All-Independent runner-up

Prior to being named all-state, Stars’ senior Brice was named Ms. All-Independent 2021 runner-up by the coaches of the state’s six independent teams.

The Ms. All-Independent Award aims to call attention to an individual that represents the characteristics of a great teammate, is committed to community service and academic success, and contributes positively to the team in ways that are not always measurable.

Brice and Sobczak were both named to the All-Independent First Team while Huerta and Josie Sawicki earned spots on the second team while Alise Weihl and Madison Trautmiller received honorable mention.

The rest of the All-Independent Team consisted of players from Black River Falls, Central Wisconsin, Superior, Hayward and Onalaska.