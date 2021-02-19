Red Wing’s struggles on offense continued Thursday when it hosted Northfield, a team sitting in third place in the Big Nine Conference standings. The Wingers plight was already an uphill battle, facing a Raiders team averaging over five goals a game, while surrendering two. Against Red Wing, the Raiders were able to improve both those numbers as the Wingers fell 7-0.

Northfield was consistent in all three periods, scoring two goals in the first and second, and then three goals in the third. Carson VanZuilen recorded a hat trick, while Spencer Klotz tallied two goals for the Raiders.

Red Wing was outshot 52-14, with their most competitive action coming in the second period when they were outshot 17-9.

Dixon Ehlers received the start in net for Red Wing and stopped 45-of-52 shots for an .865 save percentage.

Red Wing, 1-7-1, is next scheduled to play at 11 a.m. Saturday in Winona. The last time the Wingers faced Winona, the game ended in a 3-3 tie.