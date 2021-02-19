Red Wing had a tall task traveling to No. 15-ranked Northfield on Thursday. Include the fact that no team has scored a goal against Northfield since Jan. 30, and Red Wing’s 5-0 defeat doesn’t look so bad in the big picture. The Wingers actually surrendered one less goal than either of the two teams before them as Austin and Albert Lea both lost to Northfield last week with matching 6-0 scores.

On Thursday though, the Wingers weren’t able to generate enough shots to mount a realistic threat for Northfield. The Raiders built a 2-0 lead in the first period but were only able to scrape together 11 shots against Red Wing goalie Leigha Kitzmann in the second period. One of those shots got past Kitzmann though and two more goals were added in the third period.

Red Wing was outshot 42-14 on the night and went 0-for-2 on the power play. Kitzmann stopped 37-of-42 shots for an .880 save percentage.

Red Wing, 1-6, is next scheduled to host Winona on Saturday night. Red Wing’s lone win of the season came in a 7-1 win over Winona on Jan. 21.