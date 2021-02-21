A change of scenery couldn’t change Red Wing’s puck luck as it has now gone 10 periods without a goal — its longest stretch this season. Red Wing traveled to Winona on Saturday for an outdoor game but the fresh air couldn’t breathe new energy into the Wingers’ offense as they fell 4-0.

Although the score was lopsided, the play on the ice and shots on goal were not. Red Wing led Winona in shots on goal in the first period 15-12 before trailing 22-18 in the final two periods. Overall, Winona led Red Wing in shots on goal 34-33. The largest reason why the Wingers were unable to keep its shooting pace was the 10 penalty minutes served in the final two periods.

Those penalties are the biggest reason why Red Wing lost the game too. Winona scored its first goal four minutes, 36 seconds into the first period. The next three goals were all scored on the power play — two in the second period and one in the third.

Dixon Ehlers got the starting nod in net and made 30-of-34 saves for an .882 save percentage.

Red Wing, 1-8-1, is next scheduled to host Austin on Thursday. This will be the second meeting between the teams. Red Wing won the first matchup 6-2 on Jan. 23.