HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson boys’ hockey team has played a lot of good games this season. But Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state title game in Wisconsin Rapids may have been its best.

The Raiders dominated defending state champion Verona, outshooting the Wildcats 35-7 and scoring twice in both the first and third periods to claim their fifth state championship in school history and third in the last five years.

“Tonight was our most complete game of the year,” Hudson coach and Raider alum Davis Drewiske said. “Maybe with the exception of our power play, but five-on-five we did a really good job, and penalty kill we did a really good job. And that was a good time to put together a full three periods.”

Hudson scored twice in a 53-second span in the first period to set the tone. Carter Mears started things off when he sent a wrister through traffic from between the circles 9 minutes, 11 seconds into the game with Carson Strapon earning an assist on the play.

Alex Pottratz followed with a one-timer from the top of the right circle off a pass from Hunter Danielson at the 10:04 mark to make it a 2-0 game.

After holding Verona to just one shot in the opening period, the Raiders kept up the pressure in the second but hit either a post or the crossbar three times. The score remained 2-0 after two despite Hudson holding a 21-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Shortly after killing off their third penalty of the game, Mears found the back of the net again by converting a Strapon pass from behind the end line at the 4:02 mark to make it a 3-0 game.

“I thought that was huge,” Drewiske said about the Raiders’ third goal. “We all kind of took a deep breath after that. I think I was a little nervous going into the second and felt like we should have capitalized on some of those opportunities to extend our lead, but we just stuck with it.”

Matthew Mauer made it 4-0 with an empty-netter with assists from Zach Kochendorfer and Sam Ross, and just over two minutes later the celebration was on.

Drewiske played on Hudson’s first state championship team in 2001 and senior captain Hunter Danielson was a freshman the last time the Raiders’ won a state title in 2018. Danielson said the players all embrace the rich tradition of Hudson hockey, and were determined to live up to that legacy Saturday.

“We had a good meeting yesterday about the past years and the teams that won it and the attitude that they had,” he said. “And we talked about the mindset that we needed to have coming into this game. And I’m very proud of the boys today; we really executed and finished the job.”

The state title also meant a lot to Drewiske, who went on to win a national championship with the Wisconsin Badgers in 2006 and the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 after graduating from Hudson.

“Hudson hockey means a lot to me,” he said. “I'm really proud to be from Hudson. I'm just really proud.”