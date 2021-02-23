Players and coaches on the Hudson boys’ hockey team pile around the championship plaque after defeating Verona 4-0 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game Saturday, Feb. 20, in Wisconsin Rapids. Hudson advanced to the state title game with a 6-2 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame two nights earlier at home. It’s the fifth state championship in school history for the Raiders and the third in the last five years, with the last coming in 2018. See Sports, Page B1, in the Feb. 25, 2021, for more. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia