Conference champion New Richmond has placed five players on the 2020-21 All Middle Border Conference Hockey Team while Somerset had four players named, including MBC Player of the Year Kaleb Bents.

Bents earned All-MBC First Team honors along with New Richmond goalie Blake Milton while New Richmonds’ Mason Erickson and Bock Unger, and Somerset’s Antonio Gomez and Owen McDonough, were named as forwards. Tiger defenseman Easton Schmit also earned first team honors while Ben Hahn of New Richmond and AJ Simpkins of Somerset received honorable mention.

Also earning postseason honors from the Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central co-op where forward Bazi Cook and defenseman Jacob Sanders on the first team and Sam Sykora and Trenton Veenendall as honorable mention.

Bents earned player of the year honors after posting a 2.29 goals against average and a .916 save percentage with four shutouts during the regular season and helping the Spartans reach the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament for the second straight year.

Teammate McDonough led the Spartans in scoring this season with 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points while Gomez had a team-high 18 goals and nine assists. Simpkins finished second on the team in scoring with eight goals and 22 assists.

Milton had a 2.05 goals against average, .915 save percentage and three shutouts for the MBC champion Tigers while Unger and Erickson were New Richmond’s top two scorers, with Unger recording 15 goals and seven assists and Erickson tallying seven goals and 13 assists. Schmit had five goals and three assists from his position on the blue line while Hahn had a goal and seven assists.

Cook led Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central in scoring with 15 goals and 18 assists and Veenendal was second with 12 goals and 20 assists while Sykora had 11 goals and 15 assists and Sanders finished with five goals and 11 assists.

New Richmond won the MBC title with a record of 7-1 and Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central finished 4-3-1 while Somerset finished 3-4-1 in conference play before going on to qualify for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the second straight season, losing to eventual champion St. Mary’s Springs 5-1 in the state semifinals.