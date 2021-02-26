RED WING — Heading into their game against Austin on Thursday, it had been 10 periods since Red Wing’s last goal. It was fitting then that they defeated the Packers 10-2, scoring a goal for each blank period during that more than three-game stretch.

Red Wing head boys’ hockey coach Tony Casci said the goal drought leading up to the game forced some line changes for this game.

“This was our first game with new lines,” he said. “We needed to change something, and so we decided to change the lines on Monday so we could have three practices to work on it.”

The new look has the wings playing with their offhand — a righty on the left wing and lefty on the right wing. The hope was that the move would help the skaters break up the ice easier and get better shooting angles.

The wings weren’t the only change though. Hayden Zylka made the move from defense to center, scoring a power-play goal during his first game at the new position. The power-play unit itself was also restructured after Red Wing had gone 0-for-10 since Feb. 6. The Wingers responded by going 1-for-4 on the night, but puck movement was considerably improved compared to recent outings.

Offense finally breaks through

All of the aforementioned changes led to a massive 10-goal game for Red Wing. For comparison’s sake, the Wingers had scored 12 total goals entering this game.

Breaking through with that all-important first goal to end the streak was Will Wooden with a goal assisted by Noah Richardson and Casey Larson 11 minutes, 56 seconds into the first period.

“Everybody's thinking about it, nobody's saying anything about it, but once it happened, everybody took a deep breath and we were able to roll,” Casci said.

It didn’t take long for the goal spigot to open up as Evan Petersmeyer scored a goal 1:42 later and then Carson Ahern made it 3-0 with 46 seconds remaining in the period.

In the second period, Sam Delain scored his first varsity goal and Wooden buried his second of the night to make it 5-0 just four minutes into the period.

“It felt really good to get together with the guys after the goal to celebrate,” Delain said. “It’s super fun throwing the puck around the zone and getting shots.”

Austin finally got on the board with a power-play goal before the period ended, but a dominant third period by Red Wing put the game away.

Petersmeyer opened the third-period scoring with a goal 5:20 into the frame, followed by Zylka’s power-play tally. Larson and Richardson scored goals 27 seconds apart, and then Petersmeyer recorded his first varsity hat trick with 1:46 left on the clock.

“Everyone was just more focused and ready to go,” Petersmeyer said.

“I think this win will bring in confidence for the rest of the year,” Wooden added. “We got some good games coming up, should be even games, and I think with this win it’ll bring us through the finish line pretty good.”

Confidence was something Casci echoed as well when reflecting on the team’s win. Despite being called for six penalties — one a double minor — the Wingers were able to get 59 shots on net and dominate puck possession in their offensive zone.

“The main thing that changed throughout this whole game is all three lines kept getting more and more confident with the puck,” Casci said. “The goals are great, but it's the confidence that was gained today that I think is going to take us through the rest of the season.”

Red Wing, 2-8-1, is next scheduled to host Mankato West on Saturday.

Game stats

Goals: Petersmeyer (3), Wooden (2), Ahern (1), Delain (1), Larson (1), Richardson (1), Zylka (1)

Assists: Matt Ramstad (2), Logan Bryant (2), Larson (2), Petersmeyer (2), Richardson (2), Zylka (2), Aiden Borgen (1), Zach Kruger (1), Ahern (1)

Saves: Dixon Ehlers (31-of-33)