0
Announcements
Search
Menu
Topics
News
Weather
Crime & Courts
Sports
Obituaries
Health
Business
Education
More
Less
Lifestyle
National
Government & Politics
Our News Network
Brainerd
Duluth
Fargo-Moorhead
Grand Forks
Rochester
Willmar
More…
Special Interests
Republican Eagle
Star-Observer
Indigenous Impacts
NewsMD
Northland Outdoors
Agweek
The Rink Live
Shop
Opinion
Columns
Letters
Editorials
Cartoons
Community Interests
Entertainment
Milestones
Community
Comics
Games
Legal Notices
Listings
Motors
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
E-Paper
Hockey
PHOTOS: Red Wing, Austin boys' hockey
Red Wing hosted Austin on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Prairie Island Arena in Red Wing. The Wingers defeated the Packers, 10-2.
Written By:
Jacob M. Pfeifer
|
Feb 26th 2021 - 12am.
×
A trio of Wingers celebrate after a goal. Red Wing defeated Austin 10-2 on Feb. 25, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Red Wing goalie Dixon Ehlers swats a puck out of the air to prevent a goal against Austin on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Prairie Island Arena. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Matt Ramstad is denied by Austin's goaltender after a first-period shot attempt Feb. 25. Ramstad finished the game with two assists. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Hayden Zylka (27) tries to dip around an Austin defender during a game Feb. 25 in Red Wing. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Logan Bryant celebrates after a third-period goal against Austin on Feb. 25. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Aiden Borgen wrists a puck towards the net during the first period of Red Wing's 10-2 win over Austin on Feb. 25. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Chase Steele shoots the puck on net during a game against Austin on Feb. 25. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Matt Ramstad (3) races Austin's Isaac Swenson to the puck to prevent an icing from being called. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Hayden Zylka (27) takes a faceoff for Red Wing during a game against Austin on Feb. 25. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Logan Bryant (28) drives an Austin defenseman into the boards while on the forecheck during a game Feb. 25 in Red Wing. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Related Topics
REPUBLICAN EAGLE
RED WING WINGERS
BOYS HOCKEY
Suggested Articles
Hockey
Feb 25th 2021 - 11pm
Girls' hockey: Red Wing wins second straight
Hockey
Feb 25th 2021 - 10pm
Red Wing denies Austin its first win
Hockey
Feb 23rd 2021 - 8am
Bringing home the hardware: Hudson wins fifth state title in school history
Hockey
Feb 23rd 2021 - 7am
Somerset’s Bents MBC Player of Year
Hockey
Feb 22nd 2021 - 3pm
Key to state title in a pandemic? Staying safe