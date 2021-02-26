Highlighting the offensive strength is the depth in which the goals are now coming from. Prior to Red Wing’s last game, only five different Wingers scored a goal. In their last two games — both wins coincidentally — four Wingers scored their first goal of the season. Against Austin, Cheyenne Tyler, Aftyen Bluhm and Madison Snyder all scored their first goals of the season. Scout Copeland also notched her second goal of the season after scoring her first in Red Wing’s previous game.

Tyler scored the first goal of the game Thursday, five minutes and 50 seconds into the first period. Austin responded with a goal of its own to tie the game 1-1 heading into the first intermission. Bluhm then scored 3:15 into the second period but Austin answered again with a goal to again tie the score 2-2 after two periods of play.

Snyder got her first goal of the year 4:58 into the third period and for the third time Austin had an answer, tying the game 3-3 with less than 10 minutes to play. Copeland converted on the power-play with a goal to put Red Wing up 4-3 with three minutes to go, and Allison Roe put the game away with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Allie Meyer made her first start in net since Jan. 21 and stopped 22-of-25 shots for an .880 save percentage.

Red Wing, 3-6, is next scheduled to travel to Mankato West on Saturday.