Red Wing’s two-game unbeaten streak came to an end Saturday as the Wingers were shut out 6-0 by Mankato West. The Wingers’ loss was the second this season to the Scarlets — the first came three weeks prior when Red Wing fell 3-1.

On Saturday, the Wingers held the advantage in shots on goal but they weren’t able to find a way to get a puck into the back of the net, while the Scarlets were effective with their chances.

Mankato West got on the board three minutes into the first period after an Ellie Pelesotti goal. Forty-eight seconds later, Delaney Giesen scored a goal and 3:13 after that Tealy Krosch scored to put the Scarlets up 3-0 after the first period.

Giesen scored her second goal of the game just 89 seconds into the second period, followed by a Brooke Pockrandt goal three-and-a-half minutes before the second intermission.

Lexi Reddy capped the game off with a shorthanded goal with 1:16 to play.

Leigha Kitzmann got the start in net for Red Wing and made 24-of-30 saves.

Red Wing, 3-7, is next scheduled to host Rochester Mayo on Tuesday. It will be the teams’ first meeting of the season.