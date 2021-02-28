A fast start by Mankato West put Red Wing in a deep hole that it couldn’t dig itself out of despite a strong second period. The Scarlets, up 4-0 before Red Wing scored its first goal, won 7-2 on Saturday.

Mankato West scored its first goal five minutes into the first period and then followed that up with two goals by Carson Fischer to give the Scarlets a 3-0 lead after the first period. Gavin Brunmeier scored his first of three goals two-and-a-half minutes into the second period to put Mankato West up 4-0. Evan Petersmeyer and Cam Schlicting scored goals for Red Wing in the second and first periods, respectively, but two goals by Mankato West in the both the final two periods put the game away.

Petersmeyer was assisted by Hayden Zylka for his goal, and Schlicting scored on the power play with the assists going to Carson Ahern and Casey Larson.

Red Wing held a 20-14 shot advantage in the second period but were outshot 47-30 overall.

Dixon Ehlers received the starting nod in net and stopped 40-of-47 shots for an .851 save percentage.

Red Wing, 2-9-1, is next scheduled to host Albert Lea on Thursday. The Wingers lost the previous matchup 2-0 on Jan. 28.