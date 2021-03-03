Red Wing began its week much like it ended its last — with a shutout loss. The Wingers hosted Rochester Mayo on Tuesday night looking to get back in the win column after a weekend loss ended a two-game win streak. The Spartans defense and goalie closed that door though and Red Wing was again held scoreless in a 4-0 loss.

Mayo did the entirety of its damage in the first two periods — and Devynn Priest was the primary source of it. Priest scored the first of what would be three goals five minutes into the first period. Red Wing held the deficit to 1-0 after one period of play, but Mayo struck again with three goals in a 69-second span to give them a 4-0 lead.

Priest scored the first and last of those three goals, while Elizabeth Arendt scored the middle goal.

Red Wing finished the game with a 40-23 shot disadvantage and also went 0-for-2 on the penalty kill as well as power play.

Leigha Kitzmann started in goal and stopped 36-of-40 shots for a .900 save percentage.

Red Wing, 3-8, is next scheduled to travel to Albert Lea on Thursday.