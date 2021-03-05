Earlier this season the Red Wing boys’ hockey team went 10 consecutive periods without a goal. The girls’ team is now dangerously close to exceeding that perilous milestone as the Wingers were shut out 4-0 on Thursday by Albert Lea.

Red Wing has now gone nine straight periods without a goal but will have a chance at ending the streak against a Rochester Century team that sits just four points ahead of the Wingers in the Big Nine Conference standings.

On Thursday in Albert Lea, the Wingers gave up their first goal just over four minutes into the first period. Then in the second period, Albert Lea blew the game wide open with three goals — the latter two scored by Lucy Stay.

Red Wing was never a realistic threat to the Tigers as the Wingers only put 19 pucks on net compared to Albert Lea’s 53. Red Wing goalie Leigha Kitzmann did what she could by stopping 49 shots for a .925 save percentage, but the lack of a consistent offensive threat put the Wingers in an impossible spot.

Red Wing, 3-9, is next scheduled to travel to Rochester Century on Saturday.