Red Wing has now won two of its last three Big Nine Conference games, with the latest victory coming Thursday night at Prairie Island Arena. The win puts them three points behind Rochester Century in the conference standings — an opponent they’ll see in their next game.

The Wingers were efficient in their comparatively limited amount of shots on goal in their 5-2 win over Albert Lea on Thursday. By the end of the game, Red Wing tallied 20 shots on goal while Albert Lea put a whopping 63 pucks on net.

Despite the stark difference in each goalie’s workload, the Wingers were able to jump out to a 4-0 lead before the Tigers could scratch across their first goal.

Evan Petersmeyer got the Wingers started with a goal six minutes and 51 seconds into the first period. Carson Ahern followed that up with another goal 69 seconds before the period ended. Sam Delain scored the lone goal in the second period, before Noah Richardson scored on the power play 6:50 into the third period to put Red Wing up 4-0.

Petersemeyer scored his second goal into an empty net with 10 seconds remaining in the third period to close out the game.

Game notes

Goals: Petersmeyer (2), Ahern (1), Delain (1), Richardson (1)

Assists: Casey Larson (1), Zach Kruger (1), Matt Ramstad (1), Brandon Bolland (1), Logan Bryant (1), Dixon Ehlers (1)

Saves: Ehlers (61-of-63)

Red Wing, 3-10-1, is next scheduled to host Rochester Century on Saturday.