RED WING — When the first period ended between Red Wing and Rochester Century on Saturday, it looked like the Wingers were in for a long night. Red Wing couldn’t get the puck out of its defensive zone, and when it tried, it was seemingly a coin flip whether it would result in a turnover in their own zone or not. The Panthers forechecked aggressively and effectively in those opening 17 minutes, but at the final horn it was Red Wing looking up at the scoreboard with a 5-3 victory in hand.

PHOTOS: Red Wing girls' basketball and boys' hockey play Saturday

Red Wing was outshot 17-6 in the first period — the Wingers were actually outshot in every period but the separation between the two teams was minimal in the final two frames. Although the Wingers only allowed 11 more shots on goal than what they produced, that doesn’t take into consideration the countless pucks that went flying past Red Wing goalie Dixon Ehlers that were off target. By the end of the first period, Red Wing was fortunate to only be down one goal.

But then once the teams took the ice in the second period, Red Wing looked like a new team entirely. Their passes were connecting in their defensive zone and they found more success carrying the puck through neutral ice. The reward for their sudden turnaround in play was swift.

Casey Larson put Red Wing on the scoreboard with a goal four minutes, 49 seconds into the second period. Then just over eight minutes later, Sam Delain gave Red Wing the lead with a power-play goal. Rochester Century wasn’t going to go away quietly though and managed to even the score with 35 seconds left in the period to take a 2-2 tie into the third period.

If Red Wing got its first two goals as a reward for its much improved play, its next two goals had a little bit of luck involved.

Seventy seconds into the third period, Aiden Borgen stole the puck from a Century defenseman behind their own net and scored on a wrap-around goal as Panthers’ goalie Conor Cozik was looking the opposite way. Six minutes later, Logan Bryant scored his first goal of the season when a softly hit puck somehow squeaked past Cozik and barely had enough momentum to cross the line. The two goals would have demoralized many teams, but Century still had fight left in them and mustered a response with a goal just 48 seconds after Bryant’s goal.

With the score 4-3 and nearly nine minutes still on the clock, Red Wing was in lockdown mode as Century got even more aggressive with its attack. Ehlers stepped up in net though, as did his defensive support, and Evan Petersmeyer was able to ice the game with an empty-net goal with 72 seconds left to play.

**This story will be updated**

Game notes

Red Wing had 25 shots on goal, 16 less than Century. The Wingers were called for two penalties, while Century was tasked with killing off four penalties. Red Wing had success with its special teams, going 2-for-4 on the power play and killing off all of its penalties.

Getting assists were Matt Ramstad and Delain on Larson’s goal, and Zach Kruger on Delain’s goal. In net, Ehlers stopped 38-of-41 shots for a .927 save percentage.

Red Wing, 4-10-1, is next scheduled to travel to Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday. It will be the first meeting of the season between the Wingers and the one-win Rockets.