After winning the program’s fifth state championship in school history, the Hudson boys’ hockey team is well-represented on the 2020-21 Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team with eight players honored by the state coaches.

Forwards Sam Ross and Hunter Danielson, and defenseman Sam Giblin, were named to the WHCA All-State First Team and forward Carter Mears earned second team honors while forwards Bryce Handberg, Zach Kochendorfer and Matthew Mauer, and defenseman Brody Dietz received honorable mention. Somerset goaltender Kaleb Bents also earned honorable mention.

Hudson’s Ross and Giblin received all-state honors for the second time while Giblin was also named the Davis Drewiske Award winner as the state’s top defenseman.

Ross and Giblin were Hudson’s top scorers during the regular season with 31 points each. Ross, a senior forward, tallied 14 goals and 17 assists while Giblin had six goals and a team-high 25 assists from his blue line position. The junior is the third Hudson player to earn the prestigious honor as the state’s top defenseman, named after former Raider player and current coach Davis Drewiske. The others were Chase Blackmun in 2017 and Jordan Halverson in 2018.

Senior Danielson led Hudson with 20 goals and added six assists this season while Mears scored 18 goals, including a team-high six game-winners, and dished out 11 assists as a junior.

Senior forward Handberg accounted for nine goals and 17 assists and junior forward Kochendorfer tallied 10 goals and 12 assists while classmate Mauer finished with eight goals and 11 assists. Dietz, a freshman defenseman, contributed two goals and 18 assists.

Somerset goalie Bents was the only other area player honored by the state coaches. He was previously named the 2020-21 Middle Border Conference Player of the Year after posting a 2.29 goals against average and a .916 save percentage with four shutouts to help the Spartans reach the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament for the second straight year.

Hudson claimed its fifth state championship and third in the last five years, by defeating 2019-20 state champion Verona, 4-0, in the Division 1 state title game Feb. 20 in Wisconsin Rapids. The Raiders finished the season with a record of 20-3.