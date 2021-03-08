Hudson senior Nikki Olund has been named the 2020-21 Big Rivers Conference Girls Hockey Co-Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Sidney Polzin.

Olund headlines a list of five Raiders named to 2020-21 All-BRC teams while the St. Croix Valley Fusion (River Falls/Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central) had seven players selected.

Olund and St. Croix Valley junior Jenna Bergmanis earned first team honors and Hudson’s Avery Johnson and Leah Parker, and St. Croix Valley’s Kendall Sundby and Trinity Mittl were named to the second team. Honorable mention went to Hudson’s Amelia Halunen and Averie Martin, and St. Croix Valley’s Olivia Dumond, Jaden Woiwode, Tyann Mittl and Juneau Paulsen.

Olund was previously named to the 2020-21 Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State First Team while Bergmanis and Tyann Mittl received second team honors. St. Croix Valley’s Sundby, Paulsen and Woiwode, and Hudson’s Johnson and Halunen, received honorable mention.

Olund led the BRC in scoring this season with 32 points-- 19 goals and 13 assists-- for an average of 2.29 points per game, while Bergmanis was one of the top defenders in the league while accumulating 10 goals and five assists for the Fusion.

Parker scored a team-high six power play goals in her junior season for Hudson while tallying a total of 14 goals and five assists while senior defenseman Johnson was Hudson’s third-leading scorer with a goal and seven assists.

St. Croix Valley senior Trinity Mittl led the Fusion in scoring with eight goals and 13 assists this year while Sundby accounted for 12 goals and eight assists in her freshman season with the Fusion.

Hudson senior Halunen was 6-3 with a 2.32 goals against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts for while St. Croix Valley senior Dumond was 11-6 in goal with a 2.79 goals against average, .883 save percentage and two shutouts.

Senior Tyann Mittl finished with seven goals and 11 assists for the Fusion this season and classmate Paulsen scored 11 goals with eight assists while Woiwode had nine goals and 10 assists for St. Croix Valley while Hudson freshman Martin tallied three goals and four assists from her blue line position.

St. Croix Valley finished the season with a record of 11-6-0 while Hudson went 8-5-0.