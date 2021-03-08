RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- After a 1-1 tie on the road Wednesday, March 3 at UW-Eau Claire, the UW-River Falls men's hockey team knew they needed to get the job done in Friday night's rematch against the Blugolds, and that's exactly what they did with a 2-0 victory.

With the win, the Falcons wrapped up the top seed for the WIAC Tournament with a record of 6-3-1 while Eau Claire finished second at 5-2-1.

UWRF will host a semifinal game against either No. 4 UW-Superior or No. 5 UW-Stout Wednesday night, March 10, at 7 p.m. No. 2 Eau Claire also received a first round bye and will face either No. 3 UW-Stevens Point or No. 6 Northland College in the other semifinal with the Commissioner’s Cup championship game scheduled for Friday, March 12, at the home of the higher seed.

UWRF women skate to No. 2 seed

The UW-River Falls women’s hockey team suffered its only loss of the season, 3-1, Wednesday, March 3, but it was enough to drop them to the No. 2 seed for this week’s WIAC Tournament.

The Falcons bounced back with a 5-1 victory over the Blugolds Friday night, but Eau Claire finished 6-1-1 with 13 points in the final standings and River Falls was 6-1 with 12 points, giving the Blugolds the No. 1 seed.

The Falcons will host third-seeded UW-Stevens Point in a semifinal game Wednesday, March 10, at 2 p.m. while Eau Claire will face either fourth-seeded UW-Superior or No. 5 Northland in the other semifinal.

The semifinal winners will face off in a best-of-three series for the O’Brien’s Cup Monday, March 15, Wednesday, March 17, and Friday, March 19, if necessary.