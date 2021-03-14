RED WING — There are 51 minutes in a regulation-length hockey game. On Saturday against Faribault, Red Wing committed nine penalties for 46 minutes. In a game that ended 7-1 and had Faribault score five power-play goals, it’s safe to say that penalties are what doomed the Wingers in their final home game of the season.

PHOTOS: Red Wing hosts four games Saturday in final day of regular season competition

The rough play started early when just two minutes into the game Faribault’s Jordan Nawrocki checked Will Wooden from behind, sending him hard into the endboards. Noah Richardson retaliated on the hit, for which he and Nawrocki received matching five-minute majors with a 10-minute misconduct. That series of events was just the beginning of a long list of penalties between the two teams.

Six minutes later Red Wing was called for two more penalties and had to defend from a two-man disadvantage for more than a minute. The Wingers weren’t able to kill off either penalty and fell into a two-goal deficit. Then just 13 seconds after getting back to full strength, Faribault struck again and suddenly the Wingers were down 3-0 in the span of two minutes, 51 seconds.

Red Wing got one goal back two minutes later when Hayden Zylka scored unassisted, but in the final minute of the period Matt Ramstad was called for a five-minute major which allowed Faribault to get another power-play goal at the start of the second period. The Falcons added another special teams goal with 93 seconds left to the second period when they scored short-handed to make it 5-1.

With 32 seconds before the end of the second period, Ramstad was called for his second five-minute major which not only knocked him out of this game but Red Wing’s playoff opener. Once again the penalty proved costly on the scoreboard too as Faribault opened the third period with two more power-play goals to extend its lead to 7-1.

Then with less than four minutes to play, Red Wing lost another player to suspension as Richardson was called for his second major penalty for fighting. By the end of the game, the two teams finished with a combined 71 penalty minutes.

Dixon Ehlers started the game in net for Red Wing and made 42 saves on 49 attempts. Red Wing was outshot 49-28.

Red Wing finished its regular season with a 4-12-1 record. The Wingers will next play in the Section 4A playoffs which begin Wednesday.