RED WING — Down to 10 skaters and one goalie after close contact to a positive COVID test from an opposing team, Red Wing was working with a lineup made up of largely junior varsity skaters on Saturday against Rochester Century. Worse than the fact that few of the skaters had logged any varsity ice time was that Red Wing was only able to field two lines. Fatigue was a real problem as the game wore on, and that showed on the scoreboard as Century came away with an 11-3 win.

Red Wing hung tough throughout the first period after spending nearly its entirety in their defensive zone. The Wingers were effective in preventing the Panthers from getting high-scoring chances and held them to 13 shots on goal — their lowest total in a period all game.

The second period was a different tale entirely though. Century scored a short-handed goal 13 seconds into the period and got a second goal nine minutes later. Then with four minutes left in the period, Century went on a scoring rampage, putting four pucks in the net within a span of three minutes to give them a 8-0 lead through two periods of play.

Tatum Zylka put Red Wing on the board two minutes into the third period, but the Panthers responded with three more goals to put them up 11-1 with just shy of seven minutes left to play. Zylka scored her second goal at the 11:58 mark and Ariel Johnson scored her first goal of the season 97 seconds after.

Zylka’s two goals gave her nine on the season — the most on the team.

Nicole Vogel started in goal for Red Wing and made 37 saves on 48 shot attempts.

Red Wing was outshot 48-19 and went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Wingers weren’t called for a penalty while Century had two.

Red Wing finished its regular season with a 3-10 record. The Wingers will next play Monday in the first round of the Section 1AAA playoffs. Their opponent is not yet known.