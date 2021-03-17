RED WING — The Section 1A girls’ hockey playoffs started for Red Wing with the same stipulations as its regular-season finale — nearly its entire varsity roster in quarantine for close contact to a positive COVID-19 case from another team. The Wingers first game with a 10-skater crew made up mostly of junior varsity bodies ended in a blowout loss. The second time around, and with their season’s livelihood on the line, Red Wing pulled through with a 4-0 win over Winona.

The shutout win advanced the Wingers to the Section 1A semifinal game. There would not be much rest for it either as Red Wing will travel to No. 1 seed Albert Lea tomorrow for a 7 p.m. puck drop. The good news however, is that Red Wing’s varsity roster will be finished with its 14-day quarantine and will have its full roster back in action.

A couple of the holdovers from the varsity roster that were able to continue playing through the quarantine were major contributors to the Wingers’ first-round playoff win. Nobody on the ice made more of an impact on Tuesday’s game than Tatum Zylka. After 10 scoreless minutes to open the game, she scored two goals in a five-minute span to give Red Wing a 2-0 lead after one period of play. The first came on a power play and was assisted by fellow varsity holdover Allie Meyer. The second was assisted by Annahstasia Campbell.

Then, in a two-minute span — first in the final 15 seconds of the second period and then 71 seconds into the third period — Zylka struck twice more to get her third and fourth goals of the game. Both goals were unassisted.

A common theme throughout the game was to see Zylka dodge and weave her way through the Winona defense, skating circles around hapless defenders. On a night she was determined to get her team to the next round, there wasn’t another skater on the ice that could match her speed or stick skills.

“It’s a driving force for her knowing what we’re playing for. It’s not just a section hockey game but we also have over half our team in quarantine right now that are typically out there on the ice,” Red Wing head girls’ hockey coach Nicole Olson said about Zylka’s determined effort. “But it’s also her own self-motivation, she has that drive herself so she knew that we needed her to put a couple in and she did that.”

Olson noted however, that despite scoring four goals, the win wasn’t Zylka’s to celebrate alone. A shutout win takes a full team effort. Not just the goalie. Not just the scorers. The whole team.

That full-team effort was on display throughout the entirety of the game as Red Wing allowed just seven shots on goal in the first two periods combined.

The game plan was simple. Keep the puck out of the slot and the inner half of the face-off circles, and Red Wing executed it flawlessly. Even when Winona got a puck on net, it was rarely a quality scoring chance.

“We said it has to be defense first. We’ll keep getting our chances but we have to keep everyone outside. So that was our emphasis and it worked,” Olson said.

But that’s where the win also becomes bittersweet for the Wingers. While nobody is fuming about a playoff win, reality hit the Wingers when they skated off with a victory in hand that many of the skaters on the ice for Tuesday’s win would not be making the trip to Albert Lea on Wednesday with the quarantine period over.

“We had to submit our section roster in advance, so to get all excited about the win and then tell them they can’t come with us moving forward is not a fun conversation to have,” Olson said. “But the biggest focus is we needed them, otherwise we wouldn’t have won tonight.”

Fortunately for the Wingers and for the young squad called up to spell the varsity team, the need for them will be there in the years ahead as roster spots inevitably open up due to graduations. More importantly, this group has now proven they can handle the big stage and can get the job done when called on — something they’ll be asked to do before they know it.

Game notes

Red Wing improved their season record to 4-10 with the win. As a team, Red Wing outshot Winona 33-17 and committed only two penalties compared to the Winhawks’ five. Red Wing went 1-of-5 on the power play.

Individually, Zylka had four goals, while Meyer and Campbell recorded their first assists of the season. Nicole Vogel got the start in net and went a perfect 17-of-17 on save attempts.