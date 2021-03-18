With a full roster of varsity skaters in its arsenal for the first time in two weeks, Red Wing looked to make a splash in the Section 1A playoffs with an upset win against No. 1 seed Albert Lea on Wednesday. The Tigers had other intentions though and made the Wingers return to the ice a short one as Albert Lea won 5-1, ending Red Wing's season.

Albert Lea built a 2-0 lead through one period but it was actually the closest Red Wing played them all game. In the final two periods Red Wing was outshot 39-6, whereas the Wingers trailed in shots on goal during the first period 13-6.

The second period was scoreless but Red Wing couldn’t mount any consistent attacks and were called for four penalties, putting them on the penalty kill for nearly half the period. The penalties never came back to haunt the Wingers though, as they finished the game a perfect 5-for-5 on penalty kills.

In the third period, Albert Lea scored five minutes in to build a 3-0 lead but Red Wing wasn’t quite done yet. Allie Roe put the Wingers on the board with a power-play goal six minutes into the third period to get them within two. The offensive threat just wasn’t consistent enough for Red Wing though and after surrendering two late goals, fell 5-1.

In total Albert Lea led Red Wing in shots on goal 52-12. Red Wing went 1-for-2 on power-play opportunities. Individually, Scout Copeland had an assist on Roe’s goal, and Leigha Kitzmann stopped 47-of-52 shot attempts for a .904 save percentage.

The loss ended Red Wing’s season with a 4-11 record. This was the fifth time in six years that Red Wing had advanced beyond the first round of the section playoffs.