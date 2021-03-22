The team from River Falls went 3-0 to win the Wisconsin Amatuer Hockey Association Pee Wee 12U 2A state hockey title in Rice Lake March 13-14. River Falls defeated Oregon 8-0 in Saturday’s quarterfinals and New Richmond, 5-1 in Saturday night’s semifinals before shutting out South Wood County 2-0 in Sunday’s state championship game. Team members include, laying down in front, Jace Dougherty and Daniel Linn. Kneeling from left, Nolan Hoepfl, Jaxon Flanagan, Chase Rudolph and Hayden Ekholm. Standing, coach Cory Weissinger, Jack Larsen, Chase Weissinger, Mason Rappel, Jacob Lien, coach Pete Linn, Max Helminiak, William Loy and manager Cheryl Hoepfl. Not pictured is coach Frank Linn. Photo courtesy of Leah Marie Photography