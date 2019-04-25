Falcon Roundup: Lacrosse posts first home win

It was just the second home game for the Falcons and moved their record to 7-5 in their inaugural season. Four goals from Gina Jablonski and a second-half hat trick from Emma Kohlbeck propelled UWRF to the victory after a low scoring first half.

The score was tied 3-3 at the break before the Falcons scored nine of the game's next ten goals to pull away. Cassandra Hubble, Reilly Springman and Sophia Leong added two goals each in the win while Nicole Swanson scored one.

The Falcons return to action Sunday, April 28, against Augsburg University at 2 p.m. at Ramer Field.

Softball splits with Stevens Point

The Falcon softball team split a home doubleheader against UW-Stevens Point Saturday, April 20, winning the first game 1-0 for its first WIAC win of the season before losing the nightcap 4-3.

Noelle Senour's fielder's choice groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning scored Kaia Dorn from third with the only run of the opener as Peyton Speckel allowed just one hit in the circle.

Speckel allowed just two base runners while striking out six in the complete game win. Dorn had two of the Falcon's three hits, including a lead-off single in the fourth that lead to the only run of the game.

Stevens Point scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning in the nightcap to earn a 4-3 win and a split of the doubleheader.

UWRF jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Hannah Theobald and a two-run homer by Senour. But Stevens Point scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and twice in the seventh to pull out the 4-3 win.

Dorn, Senour, Tayler Fall, Lexi Dupee finished with two hits each while Corrine Roe took the pitching loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk over the final three innings.

UWRF, now 7-19 overall, 1-7 in WIAC play, is scheduled to host UW-Stout in a doubleheader Thursday, April 25, beginning at 2 p.m. at Ramer Field.

Track competes at La Crosse

Senior Linsey Tolkkinen won the women's 10,000-meter run with a time of 35 minutes, 57.21 seconds to highlight the UWRF's men's and women's track and field teams' day at the Phil Esten Challenge hosted by UW-La Crosse last Friday, April 19.

Sophomore Kimberly Robertson turned in the only other top-ten finish for the Falcons by clearing 11 feet, 2 inches in the pole vault. She also placed 13th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.78 seconds.

Junior Alan Hehr finished 10th in the 110 hurdles in 16.05 seconds and 11th in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.5 to lead the Falcon men while the men's 4x400 relay team of senior Adam Kaspar and freshmen Jayden Lister, Andre Malinas and Caleb Venzke finished 11th in 3:35.06. Venzke also placed 11th in the javelin with a throw of 25.83 meters.

The Falcons are scheduled to compete at the Macalester Invite in St. Paul Thursday, April 25.