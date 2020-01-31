The Ellsworth dance team came home with double the hardware last Saturday, Jan. 25, in Hudson when they won Division 2 regional championships in both the Jazz and Hip Hop classes. It was the first time Ellsworth has ever taken first at regionals, let alone in both classes, and the championships earned them a trip to the WACPC State Dance Championship in La Crosse on Saturday.

This was also the first year in which Ellsworth has competed in Jazz at the regional level and their routine was choreographed by lone senior Pechacek. On top of the team awards, the Panthers had three soloists who competed to be on the all-state team and were chosen as finalists, which means they will also dance at state.

“This past year, we were moved up a division from D3 to D2 due to the enrollment size of our school and we competed against some much bigger schools. We knew we needed to up our game because these schools are tough, but we also knew we had an amazing team with determination and heart which showed on the dance floor,” said coach Angie McHardy. “The performances of the day brought tears to my eyes and both Amy (fellow coach Amy Hill) and myself could not be more proud of our team. They were winners before they were even announced and we can’t wait to watch them compete these dances one more time!”

According to the schedule as of Jan. 27, Ellsworth dances at 10:06 a.m. for Jazz and 2:53 p.m. for Hip Hop. The competition is held at the La Crosse Civic Center with the first session starting at 9 a.m. and the second at 4:30 p.m. Awards take place after the last performances of each session.