“I’m the youngest of four, and all of my siblings skied,” she said. “Been watching them ski for a while.”

Both her two sisters and brother all participated in Nordic skiing while in High School, with her one sister going to state once and her brother going to state twice. She brags that if she was a boy she’d be as fast as her brother.

“I’d probably be the same speed. Maybe a little slower,” Kenney said.

Kenney was one of coach Drew Voegele’s Nordic skiers making it to state where she was able to ski with other contenders from all over Minnesota. She thought she made a good showing.

“They were good. They were really hard, but felt good. Felt strong,” she said.

Coach Voegele said he’s seen nothing but constant improvements to how she ski’s each season.

“She’s had a great season,” he said. “She actually made it state last year and has improved upon her success from last season. She finished in all-conference and has been doing top ten’s in the conference.”

Kenney was ranked 13th in the team’s section which, according to Voegele, is tough to do with all the other schools competing.

“She was like 13th or 14th in sections … She’s done well,” he said.

With her being only a sophomore, she’s planning on working to go back to state again next season.

“Place better every year I go and just learn stuff from it,” Kenney said. “Because it’s really good to watch a lot of successful skiers ski. They’re good examples to watch.”

All three of Voegele’s Nordic skiing teams capped off another successful season this year. Two of his skiers just barely missed the cutoff time to make it to state also. Despite not making it to state, both skiers still went to cheer on Mary.

“They had a phenomenal season,” Voegele said. “They just barely got inched out. Beyond that, we had a handful of young skiers from Woodbury High School in all-conference and all-conference honorable mention positions that we’re very excited about.”