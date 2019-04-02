Hudson to host invasive carp event

"This isn't a book about fish, though they play a leading role. It's a book about us and our reaction to the latest invasive species threatening to become a permanent fixture of the landscape," Reeves said. "It's a book about what winning and losing looks like in the uphill struggle to manage invasive species. And it's a book about how a fish's extraordinary jumping ability propelled it onto the nightly news and the nation's most wanted list."

This is a free event but registration is encouraged, as space is limited. Books will be available to purchase. Food is not available onsite, but may be brought or delivered.

Hop and Barrel Brewing is located at 310 Second St., in Hudson.