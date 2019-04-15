"Wisconsin's hardworking ag producers feed our neighbors, the nation and the world," said State Executive Director Sandy Chalmers. "When they suffer losses because of extreme weather, helping them get back on their feet is important. We encourage those affected to reach out to their local USDA Service Center to apply for these emergency loans."

Producers in the contiguous Wisconsin counties of Adams, Barron, Brown, Burnett, Dodge, Florence, Fond Du Lac, Forest, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Price, Rock, Sauk, Sawyer, Shawano, Vilas, Washburn, Washington, Waupaca, Winnebago, and Wood, along with Dickinson and Menominee counties in Michigan and Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Wabasha, Washington and Winona counties in Minnesota, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.